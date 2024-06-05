Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.