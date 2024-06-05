Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MIST opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,793 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.