Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.