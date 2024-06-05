Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.72 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of DKS opened at $220.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

