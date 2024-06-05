Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

