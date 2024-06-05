Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Increased by Zacks Research

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $47.35 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

