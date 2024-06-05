Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

