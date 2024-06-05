Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,409 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.66% of Qorvo worth $506,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. 1,021,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

