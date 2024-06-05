QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,285 shares of company stock worth $9,580,635 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.37. 6,622,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,926,038. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

