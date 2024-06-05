Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rambus by 230.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $61,377,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rambus by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Rambus stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. Rambus has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
