Ramsdens Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ramsdens Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.44. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The company has a market capitalization of £63.77 million, a PE ratio of 822.88 and a beta of 1.16.
About Ramsdens
