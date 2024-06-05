Ramsdens Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ramsdens Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.44. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The company has a market capitalization of £63.77 million, a PE ratio of 822.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

