RBO & Co. LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NiSource by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 255,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,211 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its position in NiSource by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 642,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 256,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,920. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

