RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

