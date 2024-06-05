Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repay by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

