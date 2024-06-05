REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.72. REV Group shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 165,921 shares changing hands.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

