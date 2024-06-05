Reviewing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WOWI and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than WOWI.

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.08 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.15

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

