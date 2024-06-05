RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €12.70 ($13.80) and last traded at €12.70 ($13.80). Approximately 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($13.70).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.08. The stock has a market cap of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

