Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:RCOI)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Down 0.2 %
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £842,716.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.