Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:RCOI)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £842,716.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

