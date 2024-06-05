Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.91. 12,845,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 41,615,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

