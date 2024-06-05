Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $409,532.43 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00.

Roku stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 2,030,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Roku by 59.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roku by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

