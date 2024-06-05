Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

