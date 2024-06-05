Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
