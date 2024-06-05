Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $183,300.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,529,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Stock Down 1.5 %

RUM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,900. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rumble

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.