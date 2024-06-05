Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.84

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 752301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

