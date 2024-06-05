SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0217 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $2,941.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00011641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,937.16 or 1.00004940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00012494 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00108537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02171394 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,610.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

