ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Shana C. Smith Sells 2,245 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ScanSource Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

