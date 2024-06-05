ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) EVP Shana C. Smith Sells 2,245 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ScanSource Stock Performance
SCSC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
