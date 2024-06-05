Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2,504.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 691,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 496,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,587. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

