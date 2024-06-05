Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of STX traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.22. 1,775,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,910. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 129.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Seagate Technology by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.