SecureWorks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. SecureWorks has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.010 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.080 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SecureWorks Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
