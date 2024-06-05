SecureWorks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. SecureWorks has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.010 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.080 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

