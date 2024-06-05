Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.2 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 1,940,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.