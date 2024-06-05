Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 3,487,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,333,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 390.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Shopify by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

