Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Drops By 5.0%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Genius Group Price Performance

GNS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

