Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Drops By 5.0%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GNS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.
