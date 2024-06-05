SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Mark Meller Sells 53,856 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 53,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $989,873.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Mark Meller sold 21,640 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $408,346.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $190,758.72.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $779,138.97.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $115,521.68.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverSun Technologies Increases Dividend

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $3.27 dividend. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 1,121.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.