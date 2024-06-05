SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

SMA Solar Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

