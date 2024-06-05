Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,474. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

