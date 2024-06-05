Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-$1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.