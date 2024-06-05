Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of SNOW traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,893. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average of $179.61.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

