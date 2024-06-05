SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.21

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 779551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

