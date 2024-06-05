Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 636,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,820. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

