SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.98. 3,756,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 45,958,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,515 shares of company stock worth $1,914,925. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

