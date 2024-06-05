Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 164,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.27. 191,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

