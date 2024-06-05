Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,396 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,877. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

