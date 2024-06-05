Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.