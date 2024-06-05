Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,544 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 109,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,545. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

