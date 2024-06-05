Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 220,258 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,258 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,354. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

