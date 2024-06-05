Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 6,190 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE J traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.09 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

