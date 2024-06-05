SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 5127156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23,562.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,629 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

