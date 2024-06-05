SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 4,095,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,717. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.