SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.65

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 103432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

