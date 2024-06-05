Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

SPIR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Spire Global stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.97. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

